Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schrödinger Trading Up 2.0 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

