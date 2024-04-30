Robert W. Baird Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $100.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

Western Digital stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 167,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

