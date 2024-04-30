Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.60.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

