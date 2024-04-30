Evercore ISI Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $36.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 111,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

