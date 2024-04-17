Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

