Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

