Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,608. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

