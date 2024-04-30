Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 2.1 %

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,604. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,287.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,256,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,054.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,987,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,287.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,054.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,293 shares of company stock valued at $592,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,353 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 152.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility



Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

