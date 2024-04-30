Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 4.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 13,059,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 31,847,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

