Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLIC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.4 %

First of Long Island stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.64.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About First of Long Island

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.