Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expands By 34.9%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.85. 68,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.00. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

