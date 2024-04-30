Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,538,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,836,488. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

