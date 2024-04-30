IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Lessened by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.57. 74,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.17. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.