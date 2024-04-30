Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 34.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.3 %

INSW traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 76,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

