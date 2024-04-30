G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMINF remained flat at C$1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. G Mining Ventures has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$1.80.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

