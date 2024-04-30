Graham (GHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Graham Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Graham stock traded down $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $707.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $725.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.27. Graham has a 52-week low of $551.36 and a 52-week high of $771.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graham Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

