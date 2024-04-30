Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,139 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in ING Groep by 2,784.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 318,499 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 323,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.18.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

