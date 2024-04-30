Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Up 35.3% in April

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nutriband Price Performance

NTRB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

