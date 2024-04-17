Mirova US LLC Sells 89,499 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirova US LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,499 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.3% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $350,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $746.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $763.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

