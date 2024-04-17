KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 566 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 4.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. 7,986,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

