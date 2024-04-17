Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,491. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

