Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.
Federal Signal stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.47.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
