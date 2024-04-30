Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Several research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

