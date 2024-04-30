PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

