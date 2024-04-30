Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

