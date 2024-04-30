Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 6.4 %
BEN stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.