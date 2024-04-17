Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 171 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. NICE makes up 4.7% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.82% of NICE worth $231,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NICE by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $230.82. 87,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.88. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

