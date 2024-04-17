Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after buying an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.51. 336,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,523. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

