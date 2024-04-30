Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Evolution Petroleum makes up 3.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 4.98% of Evolution Petroleum worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 82.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 458,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.89. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evolution Petroleum

About Evolution Petroleum

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

