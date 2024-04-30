Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.43% of Graham worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at $536,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 108.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of 108.62 and a beta of 0.60. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $34.72.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

