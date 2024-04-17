DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $51,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DCOR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,909. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.
