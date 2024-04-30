Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $412.00 at TD Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $453.00 to $412.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.55.

MOH stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

