National Bank Financial Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to “Outperfrom Under Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. TFI International has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.