Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 34.7% in April

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2,350.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 795,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,589 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

STK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 6,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

