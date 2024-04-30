Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. 236,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,799. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

