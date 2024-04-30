Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 2,406,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,466. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

