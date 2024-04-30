Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 145,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.97%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
