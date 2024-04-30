Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY24 guidance at $3.55 to $3.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.550-3.900 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 118,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,816. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

