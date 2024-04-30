ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $4.40-5.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.400-5.100 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $196,975.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,116,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $196,975.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,116,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $812,718.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,343 shares in the company, valued at $89,374,931.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,532. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

