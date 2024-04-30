Steele Capital Management Inc. Invests $278,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

United Rentals stock traded down $27.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $684.79. 267,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,803. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $682.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

