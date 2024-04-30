Intrust Bank NA Sells 156 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

