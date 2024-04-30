Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Hawkins worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,618. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

