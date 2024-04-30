Choreo LLC Acquires 12,181 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

