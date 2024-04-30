Intrust Bank NA Has $932,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.0 %

SNA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.17. 8,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,503. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

