UBS Group Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $872.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,687,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,535,918. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $857.43 and a 200-day moving average of $640.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9,922.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

