WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Shell by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 2,285,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

