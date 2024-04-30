WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.20% of UMH Properties worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 609.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,036,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 890,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 49.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 123,248 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,537. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -546.63%.

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

