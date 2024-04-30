WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

