WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Innovative Solutions and Support accounts for about 2.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 4.52% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,831. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.