WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Stock Position in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Precision Optics worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision Optics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

NASDAQ POCI remained flat at $5.60 on Tuesday. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.12.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

